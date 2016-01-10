Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Animals
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
horse on tall grasses
Horse in the autumn grass
A map marker
New Forest National Park, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 10, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
autumn
grass
wildlife
grey
field
park
brown
mood
explore
wild
wild horses
hose
brown horse
grazing
united kingdom
new forest national park
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20