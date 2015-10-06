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Dave Poore
dave_poore
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Honolulu, Hawaii
Huge beach Mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
summer
green
mountains
lake
scenic
mountain range
outdoors
cliff
coast
tourist
wilderness
peak
cliffs
tropics
bleak
promontory
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