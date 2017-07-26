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Martin Jernberg
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Hollywood signage
Purple Clouds
A map marker
Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
city
clouds
trees
color
purple
california
america
hills
sign
hollywood
cloudy
hollywood sign
landmark
overcast
ridge
los angeles
united states
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