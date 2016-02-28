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Caleb George
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Hollywood, California
Dreaming of Hollywood
A map marker
Beverly Hills, United States
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Published on
February 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
cars
road
street
grey
los angeles
film
urban
environment
california
sign
palm trees
hollywood
palms
suburb
suburbs
70's
united states
beverly hills
HDR images
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