Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Risto Kokkonen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
hooded crow
roof
corvid
Winter Images & Pictures
overcast sky
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
cormorant
waterfowl
flying
seagull
blackbird
agelaius
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hands
162 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers