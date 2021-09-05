Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leon S
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
insect
Flower Images
Nature Images
Light Backgrounds
makro
nectar
fly
honey bee
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
wasp
hornet
andrena
blossom
asteraceae
vegetation
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Let's Party!
203 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Party Backgrounds
Flower Images
Food Images & Pictures
nyekundu
3,639 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Traveling
363 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building