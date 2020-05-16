Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josephine Gasser
@jojog1208
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
a happy place
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Pixel 2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
a happy place
rubble
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
promontory
ground
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
143 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers