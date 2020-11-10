Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dagmara Dombrovska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
PENTAX, K-m
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rock
neutral tones
Texture Backgrounds
Mountain Images & Pictures
Earth Images & Pictures
Best Stone Pictures & Images
slate
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
anthracite
coal
rubble
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos · Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Natural wonders
322 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images