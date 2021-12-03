Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bas van den Eijkhof
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Two Diamonds are placed on a sea of pieces of glass.
Related tags
flares
sea
jews
beholder
beams
transparency
Transparent Backgrounds
rich
strength
cold
Diamond Backgrounds
rings
wealth
decoration
glass
reflection
facets
pieces
luxury
Light Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Form
200 photos
· Curated by Heidi Schreiner
form
building
architecture
Crystals, stones and gems
115 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Bergeron
Best Stone Pictures & Images
gem
crystal
Pattern!!
163 photos
· Curated by Heidi Schreiner
HD Pattern Wallpapers
stripe
plant