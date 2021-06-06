Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daria Nepriakhina
@epicantus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rudraksha buddhist mala (beads)
Related tags
blue color
buddhism religon
buddhist
beads
buddhism
mantra
buddhist mala
minimal background
wooden mala
mantras
rudraksha
mala
mala beads
HD Blue Wallpapers
Blue Backgrounds
buddhism pray
accessory
bead
accessories
bead necklace
Free stock photos
Related collections
Active
93 photos
· Curated by S E
active
outdoor
Sports Images
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images