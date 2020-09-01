Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ning Shi
@ningshi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vermont, USA
Published
on
September 1, 2020
NIKON D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vermont
usa
golden
Nature Images
season
Earth Images & Pictures
Fall Images & Pictures
foliage
leaves
new england
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Free images
Related collections
Fall
14 photos
· Curated by Molly McEachen
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Fall
36 photos
· Curated by Josh Johnson
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Litmag Roadmap: Vermont
5 photos
· Curated by Discover New Arts
vermont
united state
Fall Images & Pictures