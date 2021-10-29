Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mystic, Stonington, CT, USA
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pollution in small stream in Connecticut.
Related tags
mystic
stonington
ct
usa
Nature Images
new england
rocks and stream
seaside
Nature Backgrounds
Landscape Images & Pictures
creek
boulders
stream
stream trash
pollution
mystic connecticut
rock
slate
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Watercolour
64 photos
· Curated by Birmingham Museums Trust
watercolour
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake