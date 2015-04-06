Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Rolf Allard van Hagen
ravanh
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
hills surrounded by fogs
Tree by the misty valley
A map marker
Ardèche, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
mountains
sunrise
trees
grass
grey
countryside
hills
hill
valley
outdoors
nature landscape
view
tree trunk
filed
france
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20