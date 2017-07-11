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Shashank Sahay
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hills covered with trees
Railings of Jaigarh Fort
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 750D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
india
trees
cloud
wall
scenery
scenic
rajasthan
hills
jaipur
view
perspective
palace
walls
fort
high
weather
outdoors
plateau
Non-copyrighted images
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