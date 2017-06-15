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Steve Bittinger
sbittinger
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hill silhouette during golden hour
Lake George at Dawn
A map marker
Weereewa Lookout, Lake George, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
blue
sunrise
gradient
orange
lake
calm
reflection
island
wind turbine
dawn
windmill
dusk
reflections
lake george
australia
outdoors
red sky
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