Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Carli Jeen
carlijeen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
high-rise buildings under white and blue sky during daytime
The world seemed so small
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
clouds
new york
cloud
grey
new york city
buildings
urban
brown
skyline
nyc
manhattan
skyscrapers
mar
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20