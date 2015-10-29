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Patrick Tomasso
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high-rise buildings covered with fog
Toronto Buildings In Fog
A map marker
Union Station, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
cloud
grey
buildings
glass
fog
cityscape
skyline
windows
skyscraper
structure
mist
downtown
apartments
sidewalk
offices
facade
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