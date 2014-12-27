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Christoph Schulz
christoph
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high-rise building at daytime
freedom tower at dawn
A map marker
New York, USA
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
sunset
black
clouds
pink
cloud
purple
buildings
urban
sunlight
dawn
tower
dusk
glow
downtown
skyscrapers
freedom tower
new york
usa
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