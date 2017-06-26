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Adam Birkett
abrkett
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high-rise building
Taking Flight
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
white
grey
plane
minimal
flight
aeroplane
monochrome
minimalism
wings
wing
airplane
airport
vehicle
transportation
aircraft
tent
airliner
airfield
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