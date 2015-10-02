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Markus Spiske
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high-angle photography of mountains
Mountains seen from above
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 2, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
cloud
grey
rock
valley
wilderness
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