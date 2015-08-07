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Benjamin Combs
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high angle photography of high-rise buildings
The big apple
A map marker
New York
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
clouds
street
new york city
buildings
urban
cityscape
brown
horizon
skyscraper
nyc
tower
skyscrapers
high rise
metropolitan
new york
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