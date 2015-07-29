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Darya Vetoshka
daryavetoshka
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high angle photography of forest-covered mountain
Green wooded slopes
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
clouds
trees
grey
scenery
scenic
mountain range
peak
distance
ridge
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