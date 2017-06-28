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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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high angle photo of urban city
Winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
mountains
clouds
cloud
grey
lake
fog
mountain range
helicopter
aerial view
alps
mist
aerial
fields
scenery
field
outdoors
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