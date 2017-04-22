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Tim Mossholder
timmossholder
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high angle photo of pavement
Bricked
A map marker
Harmony, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
texture
pattern
red
grey
ground
bricks
sidewalk
wall
path
brick
united states
harmony
pavement
cobblestone
walkway
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