Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maren Wilczek
@averagepony
Download free
Share
Info
Longshan Temple Station, Wanhua District, Taipeh, Taiwan
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Longshan Temple Taipei
Related collections
Life Aquatic
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Pastel Tones
87 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
flowers
177 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
building
architecture
flagstone
town
urban
downtown
HD City Wallpapers
path
walkway
taiwan
temple
worship
shrine
longshan temple station
wanhua district
taipeh
pedestrian
metropolis
Creative Commons images