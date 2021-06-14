Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Gaunt
@ndingujosh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Zithulele Independent School, Zithulele, South Africa
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zithule Independent School and its magnificent view.
Related tags
zithulele
zithulele independent school
south africa
rural
eastern cape
xhosa
isixhosa
amaxhosa
homestead
wild coast
transkei
sunrise
zis
zithule independent school
huts
rondavels
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
field
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant