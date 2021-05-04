Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lonliness
alone
isolated
lonely
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
text
hardwood
word
alphabet
Public domain images
Related collections
Concert
41 photos
· Curated by MX Phillips
concert
Light Backgrounds
crowd
Abandoned
185 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
abandoned
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Blue
188 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
building