Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2021
SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
garden
outdoors
worker
gardening
human
gardener
People Images & Pictures
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Pretty Food
85 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view