Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shayna Douglas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ottawa
on
canada
golden retriever
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
pet
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos · Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
food & drinks
560 photos · Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Life
56 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers