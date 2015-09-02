Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
kazuend
@kazuend
Download free
Published on
September 2, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Patos // Ducks | Galináceos // Gallinaceous
8 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
duck
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
animal
208 photos
· Curated by Fiona Yi
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
mammal
Creature Feature
47 photos
· Curated by Lorienne McCartney
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
duck
waterfowl
beak
HD Grey Wallpapers
goose
Public domain images