Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Victoria Priessnitz
@victoriapriessnitz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ring
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
accessories
accessory
jewelry
crystal
Brown Backgrounds
finger
Silver Backgrounds
Diamond Backgrounds
gemstone
People Images & Pictures
human
skin
hand
Free stock photos
Related collections
Weddings
92 photos
· Curated by Shelby Powers
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Jewerly
72 photos
· Curated by Mingyeong Koo
jewerly
accessory
jewelry
CULTURED BRILLIANCE
250 photos
· Curated by Nicole Anderson
ring
accessory
human