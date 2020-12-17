Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fredrik Solli Wandem
@fredrikwandem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
Winter Images & Pictures
frozen
berries
HD Red Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
branches
xmas
HD White Wallpapers
bush
cold
hoarfrost
plant
garden
HD iPhone Wallpapers
november
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Sennep.net
788 photos
· Curated by Miriam Højklint
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
MadeBySoi
100 photos
· Curated by Nadia Philippe-Auguste
madebysoi
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
fall winter
63 photos
· Curated by e e
Fall Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
frost