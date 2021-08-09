Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Phuket, Thailand
Related tags
golden
phuket
thailand
HD Gold Wallpapers
statue
HD Yellow Wallpapers
worship
building
architecture
Buddha Images
HD Art Wallpapers
temple
shrine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Unsplash Local
91 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers