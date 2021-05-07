Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large red barn and silos
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
shelter
building
rural
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
farm
barn
plant
Grass Backgrounds
field
grassland
housing
utility pole
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images