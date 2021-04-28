Go to Chika Dim's profile
@chikacyril
Download free
green trees near white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
green trees near white concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Senate Building, Covenant University Road, Ota, Nigeria
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Photo of Senate building In Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria.

Related collections

Houseplant heaven
621 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
potted plant
pot
Wavy
64 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
wavy
sea
Beach Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking