Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Ockel
@viazavier
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
After a freezing rain, the leaves of grass were encased in ice.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
ice
Grass Backgrounds
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
cold weather
icicle
wheat
freezing rain
frozen
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sun
56 photos · Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Blog Header Images
109 photos · Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
Website Backgrounds
pen
Him
268 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures