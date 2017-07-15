Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Suzanne Tucker
suzanne_tucker
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
herd of pigs
Wheelock farm in Cheshire
A map marker
Cheshire, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
black
grey
farm
countryside
pig
pigs
bacon
cage
hay
piglet
boar
wildlife
united kingdom
buffalo
mammal
hog
cheshire
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20