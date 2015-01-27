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Ariana Prestes
arianaprestes
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herd of lambs
Sheep in field
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 50D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
grass
farm
field
crowd
sheep
meadow
outdoors
rural
wool
pasture
watching
flock
stare
heard
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