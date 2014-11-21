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Bethany Legg
bkotynski
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herd of horse on green grass
Wild horses in a meadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
clouds
grass
wildlife
white
horse
field
horses
meadow
cloudy sky
mammal
wild
wild horses
pasture
herd
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