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Peter Amighetti
petercoffee
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helicopter flying under white clouds
monochrome helicopter
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
clouds
cloud
grey
aviation
flight
object
helicopter
fly
looking up
b&w
blade
propeller
blades
helikopter
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