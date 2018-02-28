Go to Fahrul Azmi's profile
@fahrulazmi
Download free
aerial photography of football stadium at daytime
aerial photography of football stadium at daytime
Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Nine from the clouds

Related collections

Drone shoots
166 photos · Curated by Cartoon Network
drone
outdoor
aerial view
Malaysia - Buildings
50 photos · Curated by Designers Malaysia
building
malaysia
kuala lumpur
Drones
186 photos · Curated by Phil Easson
drone
building
aerial view
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking