Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chayanan Klanketwit
@donutz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
aloe
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
HD Wood Wallpapers
planter
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Inspiring
46 photos
· Curated by Carla Ferreira
inspiring
outdoor
HQ Background Images