Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nepal
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
nepalese
nepalese woman
old woman
grandmother
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
face
People Images & Pictures
female
portrait
photo
photography
head
Women Images & Pictures
Tattoo Images & Pictures
skin
smile
urban
Public domain images
Related collections
Every Daughter Matters
115 photos
· Curated by Janelle Payne
nepal
human
clothing
Nepali
2 photos
· Curated by Bipika Uprety
nepali
bowl
Food Images & Pictures
Elderly sweetness
15 photos
· Curated by Carrie Williams
elderly
human
grandmother