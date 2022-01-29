Go to Shruti Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published agoSONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
Cat Images & Pictures
indian village
terrace
village lifestyle
indian
village
village life
wooden cot
cat relaxing
charpai
weaved cot
cat resting
weaponry
weapon
gun
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds

Related collections

Wonderland
23 photos · Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
FROZEN IN TIME
1,199 photos · Curated by Susan H.
frozen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking