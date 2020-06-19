Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Irit Keynan
@iritike
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tel Aviv, Israel
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Prof. Desiree the cat teaches philosophy
Related tags
tel aviv
israel
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
mammal
pet
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
chair
reading
Free stock photos
Related collections
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
#SPACEDchallenge
30 photos
· Curated by Greg Rakozy
spacedchallenge
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Social History
86 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state