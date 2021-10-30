Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ansgar Scheffold
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A foggy morning on the Vesterålen islands.
Related tags
Mountain Images & Pictures
mist
norway
lofoten
scandinavia
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
weather
peak
mountain range
fog
countryside
Free pictures
Related collections
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
885 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Maldives
25 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images