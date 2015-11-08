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Dmitrij Paskevic
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hardbound books
Trinity College Dublin
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Trinity College Dublin, Dublin 2, Ireland
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Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 70D
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books
book
library
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reading
bookshelf
history
dublin
old
ladder
read
literature
ancient
old books
old library
Historical Photos & Images
old book
novel
trinity college
literary
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