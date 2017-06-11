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Dominik Scythe
drscythe
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hand tools on top of table
some wood carving knives
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 11, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wood
workshop
creative
beige
tools
knife
craft
wood background
wood wallpaper
tool
woodworking
crafting
handicraft
wood carving
knives
carving
woodcraft
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