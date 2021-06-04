Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jerry Wang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
sitting
park bench
bench
park
outdoors
lawn
Tree Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
face
photography
photo
portrait
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Grid
70 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
urban
Collection #53: Paul Stamatiou
8 photos
· Curated by Paul Stamatiou
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
building