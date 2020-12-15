Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Francesco Ungaro
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 15, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
vegetation
maple leaf
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
camping
95 photos
· Curated by B B
camping
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Backgrounds
154 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds